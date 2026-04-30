West Asia crisis has increased logistics cost by 20%: Grew Solar CEO

Projects bid before August 31, 2025, can still use non-DCR modules, covering about 80 Gw of demand over the next two years. India’s annual installations are around 50-55 Gw. I see no shortage of DCR cells because the segment this year is going to be 30-35 per cent of total installations. Even if annual addition grows to 60 Gw, DCR demand will be about 18-20 Gw. We already have around 27 Gw of ALMM-listed cell capacity, and another 11-12 Gw will be added in the next six months. So, total capacity will reach about 40 Gw, which is sufficient.