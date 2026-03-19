Who is Atanu Chakraborty, ex-IAS who quit HDFC Bank over ethical issues

Atanu Chakraborty stepped down from the post of a part-time chairman and independent director of HDFC Bank , citing "ethical" differences with some practices at the bank, the lender said on Wednesday.

"Certain happenings and practices within the Bank, that I have observed over last two years, are not in congruence with my personal values and ethics. This is the basis of my aforementioned decision. I confirm that there are no other material reasons for my resignation other than those stated above," Chakraborty said in his resignation letter to the bank.

ALSO READ: 'No power struggle': HDFC Bank's interim chair on Atanu Chakraborty exit The bank also stated that there are no reasons other than those mentioned in his letter.

Who is Atanu Chakraborty? Chakraborty is a retired 1985-batch Indian Administrative Service officer from the Gujarat cadre. He holds a bachelor's degree in electronics and communication engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra and an MBA from the University of Hull in the United Kingdom. He served as secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance between 2019 and 2020, where he played a role in shaping economic policy and the Union Budget. Before that, he headed the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), overseeing disinvestment and public asset management. During his career in government, Chakraborty worked across sectors including finance, petroleum, infrastructure and industry. His responsibilities included coordinating economic policy, managing multilateral project financing, developing capital market frameworks and handling privatisation initiatives.

ALSO READ: What should investors do with HDFC Bank stock as Atanu Chakraborty resigns? He also held leadership roles in state-run companies, including as chief executive of Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation and as managing director of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals. Chakraborty was appointed part-time chairman of HDFC Bank in May 2021 by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). During his tenure, he said that the bank saw events such as the merger of HDFC Ltd with the Bank, which created a larger entity under the bank. "This strategic initiative made HDFC Bank the second-largest bank in the country. Though the benefits of the merger are yet to fully fructify," he said.