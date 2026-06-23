Meet Kunal Shah, the CRED founder set to become WhatsApp's global head

Entrepreneur and founder fintech platform CRED Kunal Shah, has been appointed as the global head of WhatsApp following Meta’s announcement of a major investment in his fintech venture. With the appointment, Shah becomes the first Indian chief executive of the global messaging platform.

Shah will succeed Will Cathcart, who has led WhatsApp since 2019. Cathcart will move to a newly created division within Meta focused on building next-generation products from the ground up. WhatsApp was co-founded in 2009 by Jan Koum, who served as its first chief executive until 2018 before handing over leadership to Cathcart.

The 42-year-old entrepreneur said he would step away from his operating responsibilities at CRED, the fintech company he founded in 2018. However, he will continue to remain associated with the company as a shareholder. The announcement comes alongside Meta Platforms’ decision to invest $900 million in CRED. Meta's investment will secure a 20 per cent minority stake in CRED, valuing the fintech company at $4.5 billion (around ₹43,239 crore) on a post-money basis.

From philosophy student to startup founder Born in Ahmedabad and raised in Mumbai, Shah studied philosophy at Wilson College in Mumbai. He later enrolled in an MBA programme but chose to drop out before completing it. His entrepreneurial breakthrough came in 2010 when he co-founded FreeCharge with Sandeep Tandon. The platform enabled users to recharge mobile phones and pay utility bills while earning rewards. As smartphone adoption and digital payments accelerated across India, FreeCharge emerged as one of the country's most recognisable internet brands. In 2015, e-commerce company Snapdeal acquired FreeCharge in a deal valued at around $400 million, making it one of the largest startup acquisitions in India at the time.