'Will be shortsighted to make big price increases due to West Asia war'

Our inventory levels with dealers are at only 13-15 days, well below the target of 30 days. We are hopeful of clearing the backlog of orders of around 130,000 in the next two to four months. For the new Brezza, we have put in a separate line in Kharkhoda. We are ramping up production capacity from 2.4 million to 2.9 million by the end of FY27. In FY29, we will add another 250,000 capacity. The Gujarat plant is expected to get rolling only in 2029, and by FY31, we should have a capacity of 3.3-3.5 million, going up to 4.4 million by FY33 maybe. We are waiting to finalise our five-year projection and will then decide whether we need to bring forward the completion of the Gujarat capacity due to acceleration in demand.