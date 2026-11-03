Will only pursue selective acquisitions, says Marico CEO Saugata Gupta

Compared to the rest of the emerging markets, the Indian consumer is fairly insulated. If you look at sector earnings, growth in volumes looks good although one needs to look at also a two-year CAGR (compound annual growth rate). Last year, when GST (goods and services tax) rates were rationalised, it gave a fillip to the growth of the sector (fast-moving consumer goods) and later that was affected by the crisis in West Asia. Having said that, I think the Indian economy and the consumption have been reasonably resilient. However, we are watchful of two things. One is that prices of crude oil continue to remain high, and the second is that there has been deficient rain in some parts of the country. Every year or so there have been black swan events and coping with adversity is baked into our way of running the business. We have seen stronger organisations have coped better, and they continue to perform well.