Willing and raring to go for a new term: HDFC Bank's Sashidhar Jagdishan

Is there an opportunity for us to grow? Yes. Do we have the ability to raise good-quality deposits? Yes. Do we have alternative funding options to support growth? Yes. Until now, we had not fully exercised those options because we were focused on bringing down the LDR. However, with the recent monetary policy statement, there has been a slight shift in stance. It now allows room to consider slightly longer-term, non-callable borrowings to enhance stability in the balance sheet. This means that the LDR may remain where it is or even move up marginally. But from a risk-management perspective, that is not a concern if long-term assets are funded by long-term, non-callable borrowings. That creates a stable funding structure, which is what prudent risk management calls for. When we talk about the LDR, we must recognise that business cycles will recur every three to five years. Even though the regulator has taken the LDR off the table for the moment, our thinking is that we should not go overboard. Even if we operate around current levels, over the medium term we would prefer to gradually bring it down. That remains our approach. From a strategic standpoint, however, the LDR is no longer our primary focus. Our priority now is disciplined, profitable growth. We have committed ourselves to growing faster than the system in FY27. For FY26, we had indicated that we would grow broadly in line with the system, and based on performance up to December, that remains on track. We are continuing to grow deposits broadly in line with our top line growth. Over time, we would like deposit growth to outpace loan growth. What we want to ensure is that we capture the growth opportunity and drive growth in earnings per share. These are the two core objectives guiding us. As growth continues and deposit growth gradually outpaces loan growth, you will see a smooth glide path where the LDR naturally trends down over time.