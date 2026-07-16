360 ONE WAM Q1 result : Profit rises 16%; income climbs 30% to ₹1,273 cr

360 ONE WAM’s consolidated net profit rose 16.1 per cent year-on-year to ₹330.53 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as revenue from operations increased 26.8 per cent. The wealth and asset manager had recorded a net profit of ₹284.67 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹1,226.09 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), from ₹966.58 crore a year earlier. Other income rose to ₹47.03 crore from ₹13.46 crore, taking total income up 29.9 per cent to ₹1,273.12 crore.

Profit before tax increased 13.3 per cent to ₹423.51 crore from ₹373.80 crore.

Fee income rises 34% Fees and commission income, the largest component of operating revenue, rose 34.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹579.87 crore. Interest income from loans increased 38.1 per cent to ₹318.45 crore, while net gains on fair-value changes grew 8.7 per cent to ₹267.20 crore. The company’s results update said annual recurring revenue increased 20.2 per cent to ₹614 crore, while transactional and brokerage income grew 36.8 per cent to ₹208 crore. Total expenses rose 40.1 per cent to ₹849.61 crore. Finance costs increased 54.9 per cent to ₹353.99 crore, while employee-benefit expenses rose 32.3 per cent to ₹326.03 crore.

Basic earnings per share increased to ₹8.13 from ₹7.16, while diluted earnings per share rose to ₹7.84 from ₹6.95. Assets under management reach ₹7.77 trillion Overall assets under management stood at ₹7.77 trillion as of June 2026. This comprised annual recurring revenue assets of ₹3.42 trillion and transactional and brokerage assets of ₹4.35 trillion. Annual recurring revenue assets in the wealth-management business stood at ₹2.42 trillion, while the asset-management business had ₹1 trillion of such assets. The company recorded annual recurring revenue net flows of ₹10,815 crore during the quarter. Combined annual recurring revenue retention stood at 74 basis points, comprising 71 basis points in wealth management and 83 basis points in asset management.