ABB India Q3CY26 results: Net profit rises 11% to ₹440 cr, revenue up 19.4%

Electrification and automation major ABB India on Friday posted an 11 per cent rise in net profit to ₹440 crore in the September quarter compared to the year-ago period, driven by higher revenues.

The company follows a January-December fiscal year.

The net profit was ₹398 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2025, an exchange filing showed.

Revenues from operations rose to ₹3,738 crore in the quarter from ₹3,130 crore in the same period a year ago.

ABB India Managing Director Sanjeev Sharma said, "We delivered a strong third quarter, with record Q3 orders, revenue growth and a healthy backlog reflecting continued customer confidence in ABB's technology and solutions." He stated that the demand remained broad-based across industries, supported by investments in productivity, energy efficiency and sustainable growth.

Looking ahead, he stated that India's structural growth drivers in industrialisation, electrification, digitalisation and the energy transition continue to support attractive growth opportunities, positioning the company well for the quarters ahead. Total orders for the September quarter CY2026 were at ₹4,733 crore, grew 56 per cent YoY and reached a quarterly record level. Electrification led the order growth journey, with growth across all segments; Motion saw growth in select segments, especially railways and service and Automation, while muted, clocked an increase in export orders. Key growth segments include data centres, utilities, metals and mining, food and beverage, cement and buildings and infrastructure. As of the end of this quarter, ABB India continues to have a strong order backlog of ₹12,927 crore in Q3 CY2026 (July-September 2026), up 36 per cent Y-o-Y, providing good revenue visibility and aligning well with growth plans in the coming quarters.