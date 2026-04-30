ACC Q4 FY26 result: Net profit drops 68% to ₹238 crore, revenue rises 18%

ACC Ltd, an Adani Group cement firm, on Thursday reported a 68.27 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹238.3 crore for the March quarter of FY2025-26 compared to the year-ago period.

The company had posted a profit of ₹751.04 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from ACC, a subsidiary of Ambuja Cement.

Its revenue from operations was ₹7,124.47 crore, up 17.96 per cent in the March quarter, which is the "highestever quarterly revenue", said its earnings statement. It was at ₹6,039.70 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

This was "driven by higher premium product mix. Share of premium cement went up from 41 per cent to 45 per cent" as a percentage of trade sales.

Total expenses of ACC were at ₹6,826.24 crore in the March quarter, up 22.7 per cent. ACC's revenue from the cement business was ₹6,656.53 crore, up 16 per cent. During the March quarter, ACC sales volume was 11.9 million tonnes (MT) -- the "highest ever sales volume", the company said ACC's revenue from Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) was ₹573.82 crore, up 36.64 per cent in the March quarter. Its total income, which includes other income, was at ₹7,198.52 crore, up 14.1 per cent in the March quarter. For the entire FY26, ACC reported a decline of 11 per cent in its net profit to ₹2,137.23 crore. Total consolidated income rose 14.66 per cent to ₹26,363.8 crore.

Commenting on the result, Whole-Time Director & CEO Vinod Bahety said ACC delivered a sustained performance in the March quarter and in FY26 amidst the global volatility and energy cost pressures, supported by "brand penetration and disciplined execution across our operations". "Despite headwinds, we recorded the highest-ever sales volume and revenue in the quarter. Volume growth was driven by a higher share of trade and premium cement, continued momentum in ready-mix concrete, and improved utilisation of our existing asset base," he said. Moreover, ACC remained "debtfree" having a balance sheet with net worth of ₹20,554 crore and cash & cash equivalents of ₹918 crore, the statement said.

While updating the status of Amalgamation of ACC with Ambuja Cements, the company said it expects the process to get completed this fiscal year. ACC has already filed necessary applications for seeking no-objections certificates from bourses BSE and NSE for it, it informed. "The proposed Scheme is further subject to necessary statutory and regulatory approvals under the applicable laws, including approval of the jurisdictional National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and is expected to be completed by FY'27," it said. Over the impact of cost inflation from the ongoing West Asia Conflict, ACC said it is trying to mitigate it through fuel mix optimisation, higher renewable energy adoption, improved logistics efficiencies, prioritisation of highermargin markets, and longterm raw material sourcing arrangements.

Over the outlook, ACC said it expects "demand growth for FY27 to remain soft" at 5 per cent, factoring in early forecasts of a below-normal monsoon, which could adversely impact agricultural output and housing demand, as well as ongoing West Asia conflicts leading to fuel price volatility. However it also added "India's long term infrastructure growth outlook remains strong despite near term geopolitical challenges" and it continues to focus on strengthening brand penetration, scaling up trade sales, and driving premiumisation across its portfolio. Meanwhile, in a separate filing, ACC said its board in a meeting held on Thursday recommended a dividend of ₹7.50/- per Equity Share of face value of ₹10/- each fully paid-up for FY 26, subject to approval of shareholders.