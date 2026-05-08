ACME Solar Q4 result: Profit rises 13.3% to ₹138 crore on higher revenue

ACME Solar Holdings on Friday posted a 13.3 per cent on-year rise in net profit to ₹138 crore in the March quarter, supported by higher revenues.

The company had a net profit of ₹122 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2025, a company statement said.

Total revenue of the company rose to ₹705 crore in the reported quarter from ₹539 crore in the period a year ago.

In the fiscal 2025-26, the net profit increased to ₹498 crore from ₹251 crore in the previous year.

Total revenues in the fiscal year also increased to ₹2,507 crore from ₹1,575 crore in the year ago.

In Q4, the company won new projects worth 301 MW FDRE (firm and dispatchable renewable energy) with SECI, taking the total under construction capacity to 5,081 MW. It has a total portfolio of 8,071 MW, including 17 GWh of BESS (battery energy storage solutions) installation, with 6,270 MW PPA (power purchase agreement) signed, it stated. It stated that 6,464 million units (MUs) were generated in FY26, up 61.1 per cent from FY25, driven by a higher capacity utilisation factor (CUF) and new capacity addition. As much as 1,720 million units (MUs) were generated in Q4 FY26, up 13.7 per cent from Q4 FY25.