Adani Energy Q1 results: Net profit more than doubles to ₹1,237 crore

Adani Energy Solutions on Tuesday posted a more than twofold rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,236.56 crore in the April-June quarter compared to the year-ago period on higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit stood at ₹538.94 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2025, an exchange filing showed.

Total income rose to ₹9,852.20 crore in the quarter from ₹7,025.49 crore in the same period a year ago.

Revenue from the transmission business rose to ₹3,335.26 crore from ₹2,188.19 crore a year ago. The revenue from the distribution business increased to ₹3,520.43 crore from ₹3,359.84 crore a year ago.