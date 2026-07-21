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Adani Energy Q1 results: Net profit more than doubles to ₹1,237 crore

The consolidated net profit stood at ₹538.94 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2025, an exchange filing showed

Adani Energy Solutions
The Energy Solutions Platform segment grew to ₹1,906.83 crore in the quarter from ₹209.71 crore a year ago (Photo: Company Website)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 3:29 PM IST
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Adani Energy Solutions on Tuesday posted a more than twofold rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,236.56 crore in the April-June quarter compared to the year-ago period on higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit stood at ₹538.94 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2025, an exchange filing showed.

Total income rose to ₹9,852.20 crore in the quarter from ₹7,025.49 crore in the same period a year ago.

Revenue from the transmission business rose to ₹3,335.26 crore from ₹2,188.19 crore a year ago. The revenue from the distribution business increased to ₹3,520.43 crore from ₹3,359.84 crore a year ago.

The Energy Solutions Platform segment grew to ₹1,906.83 crore in the quarter from ₹209.71 crore a year ago.

Smart meter business also expanded to ₹346.99 crore in the quarter from ₹112 crore a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Q1 resultsAdani Adani Group

First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 3:29 PM IST

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