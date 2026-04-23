Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Adani Energy Q4 net profit up marginally at ₹723 cr, income rises 15%

Adani Energy Q4 net profit up marginally at ₹723 cr, income rises 15%

Adani Energy posts marginal Q4 profit growth, with income up 15%, as strong transmission and smart metering businesses drive full-year performance

Adani Energy
AESL, an Adani Group company, operates in power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions | Image: Shutterstock
Nandini Keshari
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 7:22 PM IST
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Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Thursday posted a growth of 1.3 per cent in its consolidated net profit at ₹723 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26. In the year-ago period, its net profit stood at ₹714 crore. Total income during the quarter rose 15 per cent to ₹7,588 crore from ₹6,596 crore in the corresponding period.
 
For the full financial year 2025–26, the company recorded 15.9 per cent growth in its total income at ₹28,325 crore and a 32 per cent rise in net profit at ₹2,393 crore. The growth for the financial year is attributed to transmission and smart metering segments. During the year, the company commissioned five transmission projects, including Mumbai HVDC, North Karanpura Transmission, Khavda Phase II Part-A, Khavda Pooling Station-1, and Sangod Transmission.
 
“Looking ahead, the growth outlook across our businesses remains robust, supported by an expanding asset base across segments, a strong HVDC project pipeline, and sustained execution momentum in project development and deployment,” said Kandarp Patel, chief executive officer, AESL.
 
Its aggregate transmission under-construction pipeline stands at ₹71,779 crore, while its smart meter order book remains at 2.46 crore meters with a revenue potential of ₹29,519 crore, AESL said in an exchange filing. The near-term tendering pipeline in the transmission sector remains at ~Rs 1.5 lakh crore. It has installed over 1 crore cumulative smart meters.
 
AESL’s capital expenditure in FY26 increased to ₹14,232 crore, as against ₹11,444 crore in FY25.
 
AESL, an Adani Group company, operates in power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions. With a presence in 16 states, its transmission business has a cumulative network of 27,949 ckm and 1,23,175 MVA transformation capacity. Additionally, the company is ramping up its smart metering business.
 
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Topics :Adani Q4 Resultselectricity sector

First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 7:22 PM IST

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