Adani Energy Solutions Q1FY27 result: Profit zooms 124% to ₹1,149 crore

Adani Energy Solutions’ consolidated net profit attributable to owners more than doubled to ₹1,149.06 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, rising 124.2 per cent from ₹512.48 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations increased 42.4 per cent to ₹9,711.08 crore from ₹6,819.28 crore.

The reported profit growth was materially affected by a change in regulatory deferral account balances. The company recorded regulatory deferral income of ₹28.55 crore during the quarter, compared with an expense of ₹503.89 crore in the year-ago period—a swing of ₹532.44 crore.

Pre-regulatory profit rises 21.6%

Profit before rate-regulated activities, tax and deferred assets recoverable or adjustable rose 21.6 per cent to ₹1,412.49 crore from ₹1,161.94 crore.

After accounting for the regulatory deferral movement, profit before tax increased 119 per cent to ₹1,441.04 crore from ₹658.05 crore. Earnings per share (EPS) after the regulatory deferral movement rose to ₹9.57 from ₹4.27. Before the movement, EPS increased 37.2 per cent to ₹9.44 from ₹6.88. Total expenses rose 43.9 per cent to ₹8,439.71 crore. The cost of purchased power more than doubled to ₹3,560.70 crore, while construction expenses related to service-concession arrangements increased to ₹2,137.67 crore from ₹1,741.87 crore. Finance costs grew 28.8 per cent to ₹1,151.73 crore from ₹894.03 crore. Transmission revenue grows 52.4% Transmission-segment revenue increased 52.4 per cent to ₹3,335.26 crore from ₹2,188.19 crore. Its profit before interest and tax rose 43.2 per cent to ₹1,327.46 crore.

Distribution revenue grew 4.8 per cent to ₹3,520.43 crore, while segment profit increased 17.9 per cent to ₹356.92 crore. On the non-Ind AS basis used for internal segment reporting, smart-meter revenue more than tripled to ₹346.99 crore from ₹112 crore. Segment profit also more than tripled to ₹152.61 crore from ₹47.52 crore. Revenue from the Energy Solutions Platform, previously called the trading segment, increased to ₹1,906.83 crore from ₹209.71 crore. Its segment profit rose to ₹590.27 crore from ₹17.46 crore. Total borrowings rise to ₹50,841.67 crore The group’s total borrowings increased 24.7 per cent to ₹50,841.67 crore from ₹40,762.39 crore. Its debt-to-equity ratio rose to 1.84 times from 1.73 times, while the interest-service coverage ratio improved to 2.25 times from 1.74 times.