Adani Energy Solutions reports 51% rise in Q2 income, profit at ₹1,364 cr

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Thursday said its September quarter net profit more than doubled to ₹1,364 crore, driven by higher revenues on account of healthy contribution from transmission and energy solutions platform.

The Adani Group entity had clocked a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹557 crore in the second quarter of preceding 2025-26 financial year, AESL said in an exchange filing.

"Total income of ₹10,239 crore in Q2FY27 grew by 51 per cent and operational revenue of ₹7,167 crore was up 51 per cent, driven by healthy contribution from transmission and energy solutions platform," it said.

In Q2 FY26, the total income was at ₹6,767 crore and operating revenue was ₹4,740 crore. In distribution space, total units sold in the Mumbai circle increased 11 per cent year-on-year to 2,930 million units (MUs) in Q2FY27.