Adani Ent Q1 result: Firm posts ₹1,160 cr loss on ₹2,644 cr OFAC payout

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) reported a consolidated net loss attributable to owners of ₹1,160.23 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with a net profit of ₹885.23 crore a year earlier, after recording a ₹2,644.02 crore exceptional charge for a settlement with the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Revenue from operations increased 49.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹32,923.98 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), from ₹21,961.20 crore.

Why did Adani Enterprises report a loss?

AEL said it had entered a settlement agreement with OFAC on May 14, 2026, and paid $275 million, equivalent to ₹2,644.02 crore. The amount was recorded as an exceptional item.

Before exceptional items, profit before tax declined 11.7 per cent to ₹1,294.64 crore from ₹1,466.28 crore. After the OFAC charge, the company recorded a loss before tax of ₹1,349.38 crore. Total consolidated loss after tax was ₹1,461.54 crore, including a ₹301.31 crore loss attributable to non-controlling interests. Jointly controlled entities and associates contributed ₹106.88 crore of profit, against ₹81.45 crore a year earlier. How did operating performance fare? EBITDA excluding other income increased 51.6 per cent to ₹5,019.29 crore from ₹3,310.29 crore. The operating margin edged up by about 18 basis points to 15.25 per cent from 15.07 per cent.

However, aggregate finance costs more than doubled to ₹2,420.93 crore from ₹1,035.48 crore. Interest and other finance costs rose 59.8 per cent, while the current quarter recorded a ₹6.67 crore foreign-exchange loss against a ₹475.63 crore gain a year earlier. Depreciation, amortisation and impairment expenses increased 50 per cent to ₹1,926 crore. Total expenses rose 53.8 per cent to ₹32,251.62 crore. Which Adani Enterprises segments drove revenue growth? Copper segment revenue increased to ₹10,710.48 crore from ₹536.57 crore, rising to nearly 20 times the year-ago level. The segment recorded earnings before interest and tax of ₹498.91 crore, compared with a loss of ₹287.03 crore.