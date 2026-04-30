Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Adani Enterprises Q4FY26 results: Net loss of ₹167 cr on depreciation costs

Adani Enterprises Q4FY26 results: Net loss of ₹167 cr on depreciation costs

The company's total income for the quarter stood at ₹33,187.11 crore, up from ₹27,601.64 crore a year ago, according to its audited financial results

Adani Enterprises, Adani group
Representative image from file.
Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
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Adani Enterprises on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹166.79 crore for the March quarter, compared with a profit of ₹4,014.90 crore in the same period last financial year, as depreciation and other expenses increased during the quarter, the company said in an exchange filing.
 
The company’s total income for the quarter stood at ₹33,187.11 crore, up from ₹27,601.64 crore a year ago.
 
Expenses rose to ₹32,458.29 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹26,288.64 crore in the year-ago period. Depreciation, amortisation, and impairment expenses increased to ₹2,103.25 crore from ₹1,236.41 crore last year.
 
Profit before tax from continuing operations came in at ₹728.82 crore, lower than ₹5,258.73 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
 
After accounting for tax expenses of ₹853.72 crore and share of losses from joint ventures and associates, the company reported a net loss for the quarter.
 
For the full financial year FY26, the company reported consolidated net profit of ₹9,950.69 crore, compared with ₹8,004.99 crore in the previous year.
 
The board also recommended a dividend of ₹1.30 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.
 
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Topics :Adani EnterprisesAdani Enterprise LtdQ4 ResultsCompany News

First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 4:00 PM IST

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