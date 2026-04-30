Adani Enterprises Q4FY26 results: Net loss of ₹167 cr on depreciation costs

Adani Enterprises on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹166.79 crore for the March quarter, compared with a profit of ₹4,014.90 crore in the same period last financial year, as depreciation and other expenses increased during the quarter, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company’s total income for the quarter stood at ₹33,187.11 crore, up from ₹27,601.64 crore a year ago.

Expenses rose to ₹32,458.29 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹26,288.64 crore in the year-ago period. Depreciation, amortisation, and impairment expenses increased to ₹2,103.25 crore from ₹1,236.41 crore last year.

Profit before tax from continuing operations came in at ₹728.82 crore, lower than ₹5,258.73 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.