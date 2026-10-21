Adani Green Energy Q2 profit grows 16% to ₹747 crore, income up 39%

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), part of the Adani Group, on Wednesday posted a 15.9 per cent rise in net profit to ₹747 crore for the second quarter ended September 2026, against a profit of ₹644 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company's total income during the September 2026 quarter also grew 39 per cent to ₹4,520 crore from ₹3,249 crore recorded in the same period of the previous financial year.

The company said in a statement that the growth was driven by consistent capacity expansion, deployment of advanced renewable energy technologies and strong operating performance across all its sites.