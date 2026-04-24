Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Adani Green Q4 results: Profit jumps 34% on higher sales, capacity growth

Adani Green Q4 results: Profit jumps 34% on higher sales, capacity growth

The green energy arm of billionaire Gautam Adani's group posted a consolidated profit of ₹3,420 crore ($362.8 million) for the quarter ended March 31, up from ₹383 crore a year ago

Adani Green Ltd
Adani Green's operational capacity rose 35 per cent during the fiscal year
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

India's Adani Green Energy reported an over 34 per cent jump in ​its fourth-quarter profit on Friday, ​driven by higher power sales and increased ‌capacity utilisation.

The green energy arm of billionaire Gautam Adani's group posted a consolidated profit of ₹3,420 crore ($362.8 million) for the quarter ended March 31, up from ₹383 crore a year ago.

India is aggressively expanding renewable energy to meet its ‌climate goals, including a target of 500 gigawatts of non-fossil capacity by 2030.

This has been benefitting Adani Green, which is seen as a bellwether for the sector.

The company's revenue from power ​supply increased 16 per cent to ₹3,094 crore, while energy sales jumped ‌34 per cent.

Its mainstay power supply unit also posted a 20 per cent ​climb ‌in its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization ‌to ₹2,944 with margins unchanged at 91 per cent.

Overall revenue climbed nearly ‌14 per cent to ​₹3,737 crore.

Adani Green's operational capacity rose 35 per cent during the fiscal year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UTI AMC Q4FY26 result: Net loss at ₹64 cr, revenue rises 4% to to ₹390 cr

Infosys profit grew 21% in Q4; pegs revenue growth for FY27 at 1.5-3.5%

Tata Capital Q4FY26 results: Net profit rises 80.6% to ₹1,182 crore

Adani Energy Q4 net profit up marginally at ₹723 cr, income rises 15%

Infosys Q4FY26 results: Net profit up 20.8% to ₹8,501 cr, dividend declared

Topics :Adani Green EnergyAdani GroupAdani Green Energy VIP IndustriesCompany News

First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story