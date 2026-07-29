Adani Ports Q1 result: Profit rises 9% to ₹3,620 crore as revenue grows 19%

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited’s (APSEZ’s) consolidated net profit attributable to owners rose 9.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,620.40 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from ₹3,314.59 crore.

Revenue from operations increased 18.6 per cent to ₹10,820.80 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), compared with ₹9,126.14 crore in the year-ago period.

How did revenue and EBITDA perform?

Total income rose 23.9 per cent to ₹11,673.71 crore from ₹9,422.18 crore. Other income nearly tripled to ₹852.91 crore from ₹296.04 crore, though the filing did not disclose the reason for the increase.

EBITDA, calculated using the formula disclosed in the results, increased 19 per cent to ₹6,540.60 crore from ₹5,495.33 crore. The operating margin edged up by about 23 basis points to 60.4 per cent from 60.2 per cent. The filing reported the rounded margin at 60 per cent in both periods.

Total expenses rose 23.5 per cent to ₹7,078.64 crore. Operating expenses increased 19.4 per cent to ₹3,017.51 crore, while employee benefit expenses grew 19.8 per cent to ₹681.66 crore. Why did profit growth trail operating performance? Profit before accounting for the joint-venture result, exceptional items and tax increased 24.5 per cent to ₹4,595.07 crore from ₹3,690.30 crore. However, APSEZ recorded a ₹287.76 crore share of loss from joint ventures, compared with a ₹157.30 crore share of profit in the year-ago quarter. This represented a year-on-year adverse swing of ₹445.06 crore. Consequently, profit before tax rose at a slower rate of 11.9 per cent to ₹4,307.31 crore from ₹3,847.60 crore. No exceptional item was recorded in either quarter.