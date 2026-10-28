Adani Ports Q2 profit rises 18% to ₹3,682 crore, raises FY27 guidance

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), part of the diversified Adani Group, on Wednesday posted an 18 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 3,682 crore for the second quarter ended September 2026, from Rs 3,120 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company also reported a 23 per cent jump in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to Rs 6,807 crore. Total revenue of the company also rose 24 per cent to Rs 11,340 crore during the September quarter, compared with Rs 9,167 crore reported in the same period of the previous financial year.

“APSEZ’s ability to execute at scale with financial prudence enables us to pursue ambitious growth while leveraging balance-sheet strength and compounding cash flows," Ashwani Gupta, whole-time director and chief executive officer (CEO), said, adding that the company's earnings are anchored in the domestic ports business, while international ports, logistics and marine businesses are emerging as other growth engines. The company said it had deployed Rs 30,346 crore in capex over the past two years, including higher-than-planned investments in the first half of the current financial year. "Strong H1 performance has led APSEZ to raise FY27 revenue and EBITDA guidance by Rs 1,000 crore each to Rs 44,000 – Rs 46,000 crore and Rs 26,000 – Rs 27,000 crore, respectively," it said.

APSEZ is accelerating its investment programme to deliver its FY31 ambition of Rs 91,500 crore in revenue and Rs 52,000 crore in Ebitda. The company has also raised its FY27 capex guidance by Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 15,000-17,000 crore. Revenue of the domestic ports business increased 13 per cent, supported by cargo growth and higher realisations. Cargo volume during the quarter stood at 118 million tonnes (mt), while the domestic ports’ capacity stood at 671 mt. "The International Ports portfolio sustained its strong momentum, delivering record revenue and EBITDA of Rs 1,839 crore and Rs 878 crore respectively, with the EBITDA margin reaching a record 47.7 percent. Volumes increased to 24 MT from 10 MT in Q2 FY26," APSEZ said.