Adani Ports Q2 result: Net profit rises 18% to ₹3,682 cr on higher revenues

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Wednesday reported an 18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹3,682.44 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, driven by higher revenues from operations.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at ₹3,120.20 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income in the July-September 2026-27 period increased to ₹11,609.77 crore, from ₹10,004.06 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses in the period under review also increased to ₹7,252.7 crore, from ₹6,103.59 crore in the year-ago quarter.