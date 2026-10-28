Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Adani Ports Q2 result: Net profit rises 18% to ₹3,682 cr on higher revenues

Adani Ports Q2 result: Net profit rises 18% to ₹3,682 cr on higher revenues

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at ₹3,120.20 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing

Adani port, port, Port, Adani Group
Total expenses in the period under review also increased to ₹7,252.7 crore, from ₹6,103.59 crore in the year-ago quarter | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2026 | 1:55 PM IST
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Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Wednesday reported an 18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹3,682.44 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, driven by higher revenues from operations.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at ₹3,120.20 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income in the July-September 2026-27 period increased to ₹11,609.77 crore, from ₹10,004.06 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses in the period under review also increased to ₹7,252.7 crore, from ₹6,103.59 crore in the year-ago quarter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Q2 resultsAdani PortsAdani Ports and Special Economic ZoneAdani Port and SEZAPSEZ

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First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 1:55 PM IST

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