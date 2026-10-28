Adani Ports Q2 result: Net profit rises 18% to ₹3,682 cr on higher revenues
The consolidated net profit of the company stood at ₹3,120.20 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing
The consolidated net profit of the company stood at ₹3,120.20 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Wednesday reported an 18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹3,682.44 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, driven by higher revenues from operations.
The consolidated net profit of the company stood at ₹3,120.20 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company's total income in the July-September 2026-27 period increased to ₹11,609.77 crore, from ₹10,004.06 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Total expenses in the period under review also increased to ₹7,252.7 crore, from ₹6,103.59 crore in the year-ago quarter.
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First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 1:55 PM IST