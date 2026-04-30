Adani Ports Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 9% to ₹3,308 crore

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Thursday reported 9.43 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,308.30 crore for March quarter FY26 on account of higher income.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 3,023.10 crore in January-March 2024-25, as per a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 11,489.45 crore from Rs 8,769.63 crore in the year-ago quarter. Expenses stood at Rs 7,937.66 crore as against Rs 5,382.13 crore.

In the entire FY26, net profit rose to Rs 12,782.03 crore from Rs 11,061.26 crore a year ago.