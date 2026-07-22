Adani Power Q1FY27 result: Net profit jumps over 47% to ₹4,867 crore

Adani Power on Wednesday reported a 47.24 per cent rise in its net profit to ₹4,866.60 crore in the June quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues and strong power demand.

In a statement, the company said its profit before tax jumped nearly 50 per cent to ₹6,300.49 crore in Q1 FY27 from ₹4,204.31 crore in Q1 FY26 on account of improved continuing profitability, further supported by higher one-time prior income recognition during the quarter.

During the quarter, Adani Power Ltd (APL) recognised ₹117.69 crore as share of profit from an associate, following the acquisition of stake in Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd.

Consequently, it stated that profit after tax for Q1 FY27 rose 47.24 per cent to ₹4,866.60 crore from ₹3,305.13 crore in Q1 FY26. It also stated that there was a one-time net recognition of revenues pertaining to prior periods of ₹1,386.34 crore in Q1 FY27, primarily due to revision in historic energy charges under certain PPAs compared to ₹406.21 Crore in Q1 FY26. For Q1 FY27, continuing operating revenue increased by 28.08 per cent to ₹17,550.43 crore from ₹13,702.94 crore a year ago. This growth was driven by a significant increase in power demand, higher operating capacity, and improved tariff realisation, it explained.

The rise in power demand, higher operating capacity, and PPA tie-ups of previously open capacity such as the Butibori and Mutiara (Tuticorin) power plants contributed to boost power sale volumes during Q1 FY27, it added. Power sales under PPAs grew by 30.3 per cent to 24.5 billion Units (BU), while tariff realisation improved by 8.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹5.95/kWh in Q1 FY27. Merchant and short-term realisation improved by 13.1 per cent to ₹7.04/kWh in Q1 FY27 due to strong demand. The APL's installed power generation capacity increased to 18,330 MW in Q1 FY27 from 17,550 MW in the year-ago period.

Its consolidated power sale volume climbed 16.9 per cent to 28.8 BU in Q1 FY27 from 24.6 BU a year ago due to higher operating capacity and strong power demand growth. "As we expand our reach further with the acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates' stake in power assets, we are also diversifying into domestic and international hydro power projects and preparing ourselves to enter new opportunities in the nuclear power field. We are strongly committed to helping India meet its long-term development goals with the supply of reliable and competitive electricity," S B Khyalia, CEO of Adani Power Limited, said. The board also approved raising up to ₹ 15,000 crore by issuance of equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each and/or other eligible securities or any combination thereof, by way of qualified institutions placement or other permissible mode, in one or more tranches.