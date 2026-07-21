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Adani Total Gas Q1 result: Profit down 14% to ₹142 cr as gas costs rise 40%

Revenue rose 27.3 per cent to ₹1,906.79 crore, but natural-gas and traded-item costs increased 40.3 per cent to ₹1,302.51 crore, weighing on net profit

Adani Total Gas, Adani Gas
Total expenses increased 35.2 per cent to ₹1,742.44 crore from ₹1,288.35 crore | Photo: X@Adani_Gas
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 3:49 PM IST
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Adani Total Gas’ consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the parent fell 14.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹141.72 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from ₹165.24 crore, as natural-gas and traded-item costs increased faster than revenue.

Revenue rises 27.3% in Q1

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 27.3 per cent to ₹1,906.79 crore from ₹1,498.32 crore. Total income rose 27.4 per cent to ₹1,919.77 crore.
 
The cost of natural gas and traded items increased 40.3 per cent to ₹1,302.51 crore from ₹928.37 crore. This cost accounted for more than two-thirds of revenue during the latest quarter.
 
Excise-duty expenses rose 28 per cent to ₹153.26 crore, while finance costs increased 41.7 per cent to ₹39.10 crore. Depreciation and amortisation expenses grew 19.9 per cent to ₹66.66 crore.
 
Total expenses increased 35.2 per cent to ₹1,742.44 crore from ₹1,288.35 crore. 

Pre-tax margin contracts by 503 basis points

Profit before the share of joint-venture earnings and tax declined 18.7 per cent to ₹177.33 crore from ₹218.08 crore.
 
The group’s share of profit from joint ventures more than doubled to ₹9.57 crore from ₹4.21 crore, partly limiting the decline in consolidated profit before tax.
 
Profit before tax fell 15.9 per cent to ₹186.90 crore from ₹222.29 crore. The pre-tax profit margin narrowed by 503 basis points to 9.8 per cent from 14.8 per cent.
 
The net profit margin contracted by 360 basis points to 7.4 per cent from 11 per cent. Basic and diluted earnings per share declined to ₹1.29 from ₹1.50.
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Topics :Q1 resultsAdani Adani Group

First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 3:48 PM IST

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