Adani Total Gas Q1 result: Profit down 14% to ₹142 cr as gas costs rise 40%

Adani Total Gas’ consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the parent fell 14.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹141.72 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from ₹165.24 crore, as natural-gas and traded-item costs increased faster than revenue.

Revenue rises 27.3% in Q1

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 27.3 per cent to ₹1,906.79 crore from ₹1,498.32 crore. Total income rose 27.4 per cent to ₹1,919.77 crore.

The cost of natural gas and traded items increased 40.3 per cent to ₹1,302.51 crore from ₹928.37 crore. This cost accounted for more than two-thirds of revenue during the latest quarter.

Excise-duty expenses rose 28 per cent to ₹153.26 crore, while finance costs increased 41.7 per cent to ₹39.10 crore. Depreciation and amortisation expenses grew 19.9 per cent to ₹66.66 crore.

ALSO READ: Adani Energy Q1 results | Adani Energy Solutions Q1FY27 result Total expenses increased 35.2 per cent to ₹1,742.44 crore from ₹1,288.35 crore. Pre-tax margin contracts by 503 basis points Profit before the share of joint-venture earnings and tax declined 18.7 per cent to ₹177.33 crore from ₹218.08 crore. The group’s share of profit from joint ventures more than doubled to ₹9.57 crore from ₹4.21 crore, partly limiting the decline in consolidated profit before tax. Profit before tax fell 15.9 per cent to ₹186.90 crore from ₹222.29 crore. The pre-tax profit margin narrowed by 503 basis points to 9.8 per cent from 14.8 per cent.