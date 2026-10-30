Aditya Birla Capital Q2 net profit rises 38% to ₹1,288 cr on loan growth

Aditya Birla Capital on Friday posted a 38 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,288 crore in the July-September quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27), driven by strong growth in its lending businesses, with both its non-banking financial company (NBFC) and housing finance arms reporting higher profits.

The financial services company’s consolidated segment revenue rose 31 per cent YoY to ₹16,545 crore during the quarter. The company’s lending business, excluding housing finance, reported a 41 per cent rise in profit to ₹1,008 crore, while Aditya Birla Housing Finance reported a 73 per cent increase to ₹335 crore.

The NBFC’s assets under management (AUM) grew 26.5 per cent YoY to ₹1.77 trillion at the end of September. Its net interest income, including fee income, increased 24.7 per cent to ₹2,488 crore. Growth was broad-based across the lending portfolio. Business loans increased 30 per cent YoY to ₹1.01 trillion, while personal and consumer loans rose 37 per cent to ₹24,955 crore. Corporate and mid-market loans grew 15 per cent to ₹50,483 crore. Total disbursements by the NBFC rose 12 per cent YoY to ₹24,708 crore in Q2FY27. Disbursements in the secured business loan segment increased 22 per cent to ₹9,737 crore, while personal and consumer loan disbursements grew 18 per cent to ₹5,877 crore.

The NBFC’s gross Stage 2 and Stage 3 assets stood at 2.31 per cent, improving by 72 basis points YoY and 12 basis points sequentially. Its return on assets was 2.45 per cent. Aditya Birla Housing Finance also reported strong growth, with profit increasing 73 per cent YoY to ₹335 crore. Its AUM rose 50 per cent to ₹57,373 crore, while its return on assets stood at 2.12 per cent. Gross Stage 2 and Stage 3 assets improved by 45 basis points YoY to 0.65 per cent. Among the other businesses, life insurance reported a 27 per cent increase in profit to ₹85 crore. The company’s presentation contains conflicting figures for individual first-year premium: its detailed table reports ₹1,729 crore for Q2FY27, against ₹1,173 crore a year earlier, while its summary highlights report first-half individual first-year premium of ₹2,342 crore, up 25 per cent YoY. These figures should be verified with the company before publication. In the first half of the year, total gross premium increased to ₹12,656 crore from ₹8,941 crore in the year-ago period.