Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Q2 profit more than doubles to ₹53 crore

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) on Saturday reported a twofold increase in consolidated net profit at ₹53.05 crore for September quarter FY27.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹23.44 crore during July-September FY26, according to a regulatory filing from ABFRL.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹2,265.61 crore from ₹2,037.90 crore earlier.

Total expenses of ABFRL, which handles Pantaloons and Style Up, along with a host of ethnic brands, were at ₹2,224.99 crore, up 9.71 per cent in the second quarter of FY27.

Total income, including other income, was up 11.48 per cent to ₹2,295.42 crore in Q2 FY27.

Last year, the Aditya Birla Group demerged its Madura business into a separately listed entity, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited (ABLBL), effective from May 1, 2025.