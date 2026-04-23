Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q4 PAT falls 18% to ₹187 crore, revenue up

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Thursday reported 18 per cent year-on-year decline in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs187 crore for the three months ended March 2026.

The company had posted a PAT of ₹228 crore in the fourth quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

Revenue from operations rose 7 per cent to ₹458.2 crore in the quarter under review from ₹429 crore a year ago, the asset management firm said in a filing to stock exchanges.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹25.50 per equity share of ₹5 each for financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to shareholders' approval.