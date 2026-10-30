Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Airtel Africa Q2 profit rises 16% to $254 million, revenue up 26%

Airtel Africa Q2 profit rises 16% to $254 million, revenue up 26%

The company had logged a profit after tax of $219 million in the same period a year ago

Airtel, Airtel Africa
Revenue increased by 26 per cent to $1,970 million from $1,567 million in the September 2025 quarter | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2026 | 3:23 PM IST
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Airtel Africa has posted around 16 per cent increase in profit after tax at $254 million on reported currency basis for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026.

The company had logged a profit after tax of $219 million in the same period a year ago.

Revenue increased by 26 per cent to $1,970 million from $1,567 million in the September 2025 quarter. Revenue, however, increased by 20.6 per cent on constant currency basis.

The total customer base increased 11.6 per cent to 193.9 million, with data customers growing 15 per cent to 89.9 million and mobile money customers increasing 22.4 per cent to 60.9 million.

The company said that the increase in smartphone penetration to 51.6 per cent continued to drive the demand for data services, resulting in higher smartphone data usage per customer of 13.3 GB, up from 10.1 GB in the prior period.

"The increase in data usage per customer, together with continued improvements in the customer experience, drove constant currency data ARPU growth of 10.7 per cent, demonstrating our ability to effectively monetise growing data demand," Airtel Africa said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Q2 resultsAirtel AfricaAirtelBharti Airtel

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First Published: Oct 30 2026 | 3:23 PM IST

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