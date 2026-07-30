Ajanta Pharma Q1 result: PAT rises 31% to ₹334 cr on strong India, US sales

Ajanta Pharma Ltd on Thursday reported a 31 per cent rise in profit after tax to ₹334 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹255 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, Ajanta Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations grew 25 per cent to ₹1,626 crore in the first quarter against ₹1,303 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Branded generics revenue in India increased 24 per cent to ₹509 crore from ₹409 crore a year ago, the company said.

US generic revenue jumped 57 per cent to ₹487 crore compared to ₹310 crore in the year-ago period, it noted.