Ajanta Pharma Q1 result: PAT rises 31% to ₹334 cr on strong India, US sales
The drugmaker reported robust first-quarter earnings as revenue from branded generics in India and generic medicines in the US recorded strong double-digit growth
The drugmaker reported robust first-quarter earnings as revenue from branded generics in India and generic medicines in the US recorded strong double-digit growth
Ajanta Pharma Ltd on Thursday reported a 31 per cent rise in profit after tax to ₹334 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.
The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹255 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, Ajanta Pharma said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations grew 25 per cent to ₹1,626 crore in the first quarter against ₹1,303 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
Branded generics revenue in India increased 24 per cent to ₹509 crore from ₹409 crore a year ago, the company said.
US generic revenue jumped 57 per cent to ₹487 crore compared to ₹310 crore in the year-ago period, it noted.
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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 3:30 PM IST