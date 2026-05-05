Ajanta Pharma Q4 FY26 results: Net profit rises 18.4% to ₹266.7 crore
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹225.26 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal, Ajanta Pharma Ltd said in a regulatory filing
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹225.26 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal, Ajanta Pharma Ltd said in a regulatory filing
Ajanta Pharma Ltd on Tuesday reported a 18.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹266.7 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, on the back of strong US generics revenue growth.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹225.26 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal, Ajanta Pharma Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at ₹1,421.64 crore as against ₹1,170.41 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
During the quarter branded generics in the markets of India, Asia and Africa clocked a combined revenue of ₹859 crore as compared to ₹805 crore in the year-ago period, up 7 per cent.
US generic revenue was at ₹505 crore as compared to ₹325 crore in the same period a year ago, up 56 per cent, the company said.
Total expenses in the fourth quarter were higher at ₹1,135.96 crore as compared to ₹919.11 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.
For FY26, consolidated net profit was at ₹1,056 crore as compared to ₹920.39 crore in FY25.
Consolidated revenue from operations in FY26 stood at ₹5,452.86 crore as compared to ₹4,648.1 crore in FY25, the company said.
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First Published: May 05 2026 | 9:15 PM IST