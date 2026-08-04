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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Alembic Pharma Q1FY27 results: Net profit rises 12% to ₹173 crore

Alembic Pharma Q1FY27 results: Net profit rises 12% to ₹173 crore

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹154.38 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd said

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Photo: Company website)
Its consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹2,149.77 crore against ₹1,710.72 crore in the year-ago period (Photo: Company website)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 3:48 PM IST
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Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Tuesday reported a 12.1 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹173.07 crore in the first quarter ended June on the back of broad-based growth across businesses.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹154.38 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹2,149.77 crore against ₹1,710.72 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹1,943.23 crore compared to ₹1,526.67 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

"We have started FY27 on a strong note, delivering broad-based growth across our businesses. Performance during the quarter was driven by healthy volume growth, successful new product launches and continued execution across key markets," Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd Managing Director Pranav Amin said.

The US business delivered strong momentum, and the rest of the markets also recorded steady growth, he added.

Alembic said its India branded business delivered 7 per cent growth, reaching ₹642 crore in revenue in the first quarter, while US formulation grew by 49 per cent to ₹778 crore.

In the first quarter, API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) business grew by 33 per cent to ₹346 crore, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Q1 resultsAlembic Pharmaceuticals

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 3:47 PM IST

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