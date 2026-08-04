Alembic Pharma Q1FY27 results: Net profit rises 12% to ₹173 crore

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Tuesday reported a 12.1 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹173.07 crore in the first quarter ended June on the back of broad-based growth across businesses.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹154.38 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹2,149.77 crore against ₹1,710.72 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹1,943.23 crore compared to ₹1,526.67 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.