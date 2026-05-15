Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q4 FY26 results: Net profit rises 29% at ₹202.7 cr

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Friday reported a 29 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹202.7 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, driven by revenue growth across segments.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹156.89 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at ₹1,847.72 crore as against ₹1,769.64 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were at ₹1,730.94 crore as compared to ₹1,591.22 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd Managing Director Pranav Amin said,"Q4FY26 reflects disciplined execution across our businesses, supported by continued focus on profitability, operational delivery and long-term growth investments." He further said, "We delivered revenue growth across key segments while maintaining healthy pre-R&D operating margins. During the quarter, we marked our entry into the branded business in the US, beginning with the launch of Pivya, opening a new avenue for long-term value creation." The board has recommended a dividend of ₹12 per share of face value ₹2 each for the fiscal ended March 31, 2026, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said. For FY26, consolidated net profit was at ₹6,638.61 crore as compared to ₹6,021.19 crore in FY25, it said.