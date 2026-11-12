Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Alkem Lab Q2 profit falls 14.4% to ₹667 cr; revenue rises to ₹4,552 cr

Alkem Lab Q2 profit falls 14.4% to ₹667 cr; revenue rises to ₹4,552 cr

Alkem Laboratories' Q2 net profit declined 14.37% year-on-year to ₹667 crore as expenses rose, while revenue from operations increased 13.8% to ₹4,552 crore.

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Alkem Laboratories reported a 14.37% decline in second-quarter net profit amid higher expenses, even as revenue grew on the back of improved performance in its domestic and international businesses. | Credit: Company Website
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 5:11 PM IST
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Alkem Laboratories on Thursday reported a 14.37 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 667.13 crore during the September quarter on a rise in expenses.
 The company had posted a net profit of Rs 779.11 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
 Revenue from operations of the company rose to Rs 4,551.99 crore during the second quarter of FY27 from Rs 4,000.99 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
 Total expenses of the company also rose to Rs 3,721.55 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 3,208.85 crore a year earlier, it said.
 The company's India business revenue grew 9.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,027.5 crore during the quarter while its international business revenue was up 22.3 per cent to Rs 1,454 crore, the company said in a release.
 "Our Q2FY27 performance reflects continued momentum in the India business, supported by focused execution across our acute and chronic portfolios. The international business delivered steady progress despite continued pricing pressure in the US, with volume growth providing support," Alkem MD Sandeep Singh said.
 "During the quarter, we also expanded our MedTech presence through the addition of Occlutech, while improving execution and operating performance at Enzene remains a key priority," he added.
 Shares of the company settled 1.75 per cent lower at Rs 5,335 apiece on the BSE. 
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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 5:11 PM IST

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