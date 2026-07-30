AM/NS India June-quarter Ebitda rises 28.5% on higher steel prices

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) on Thursday reported a 28.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) at $257 million in the April-June quarter from $200 million last year, on the back of higher steel prices and margins.

Sequentially, Ebitda was 31.8 per cent higher from $195 million in the March quarter. The company said this was primarily due to a positive price-cost effect.

Sales during the quarter stood at $1.66 billion, up 11.3 per cent from the year-ago period. The company said, sales increased 2.4 per cent as compared to $1.61 billion in the March quarter, driven by higher average steel selling prices.

Steel shipments in the quarter were at 1.93 million tonne (mt), 8.6 per cent higher than the year-ago period. Steel production at 1.95 mt, was up by 6.6 per cent Y-o-Y. The numbers were published as part of ArcelorMittal’s results for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2026. The global steel company, which follows a January-December financial year, has a 60 per cent equity interest in AM/NS India. ArcelorMittal said that future growth optionality in India remains significant, with the announced 8.2 mtpa greenfield project in Andhra Pradesh, assuming timely receipt of the remaining regulatory approvals, including a long-term iron ore supply agreement with NMDC.

It added that detailed engineering is underway for the potential expansion of Hazira to 24 mtpa from 15 mtpa after completion of the current expansion. This was part of the company's long-term pathway to 40 mt of steelmaking capacity in India. The world’s second largest steelmaker recorded a 62 per cent Y-o-Y drop in net income to $683 million in the April-June quarter. Sales in the June quarter stood at $16.8 billion, compared to $15.9 billion a year back. Steel shipments were at 13.4 mt as against 13.8 mt in the year-ago period. Sequentially, net income was 18.78 per cent higher than $575 million in the January-March quarter.

The company said that the group’s results continued to demonstrate resilience. The Ebitda of $2.1 billion in the quarter, represents a margin of $155 per tonne, significantly higher than historical per tonne averages, reflecting the benefits of strategic investments, optimised assets and diversified market exposures, it added. Aditya Mittal, chief executive officer of ArcelorMittal, said that Ebitda per tonne of $155 demonstrates the continued evolution of the business towards structurally higher levels of profitability. A key element, he said, was the improved outlook for the Europe business. “The implementation of the new tariff rate quota, alongside CBAM, is creating a more balanced competitive environment.”