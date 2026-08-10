Battery maker Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd on Monday reported a 16 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at ₹ 190.94 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, on the back of strong sales growth.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹164.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹ 4,214.54 crore as against ₹3,401.08 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹3,979.41 crore as compared to ₹3,190.66 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.