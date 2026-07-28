Ambuja Cements Q1 profit plunges 37% at ₹660 crore as sales decline

Adani Group firm Ambuja Cements Ltd on Tuesday reported 36.6 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 660 crore for June quarter FY27 as sales dwindled.

In the year-ago period, the profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 1,041 crore, according to a regulatory filing from Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL).

Revenue from operations was down 7.51 per cent to Rs 9,474 crore in June quarter FY27. Total sales volume dipped to 17.1 million tonne (MT) from 19.9 MT a year ago.

Revenue from cement was at Rs 9,062 crore, down 8.57 per cent during the quarter. Revenue from Ready Mix Concrete was down 20.42 per cent to Rs 507 crore.

"Sales volumes moderated as the company remained focused on improving trade mix, rationalizing low margin volumes and push for blended cement. This strategic approach is intended to support value over volume," said ACL in its earnings presentation. Total revenue, which includes other income as well, was down 8.3 per cent to Rs 9,669 crore. During the quarter, ACL achieved cost reduction of Rs 206 per metric tonne (PMT) sequentially through focused cost optimisation initiatives, despite headwinds from West Asia geopolitical tensions, the earning statement said. Renewable energy capacity increased by 75 MW to 973 MW, which resulted in green power share going up to 34 per cent.

ACL's total expenses were at Rs 8,802 crore, down 3.92 per cent in Q1 of FY27. Consolidated results of Ambuja Cements include the financial performance of its step-down firm ACC Ltd, in which it owns around 51 per cent stake, and Sanghi Industries, Penna Industries and Orient Cements. On standalone basis, ACL's revenue from operations was up 2.7 per cent to Rs 6,320 crore in the first quarter of FY27. The company, which has made several acquisitions in last couple of years as part of its inorganic growth strategy said it has a debt-free balance sheet with a net worth of Rs 71,954 crore and cash & cash equivalents of Rs 844 crore.

Whole Time Director and CEO Vinod Bahety said:"Despite temporary cost headwinds arising from the West Asia geopolitical tensions, we delivered a sequential cost reduction of Rs 206 PMT through operational excellence, improved energy efficiency, a lower clinker factor and disciplined cost management." This has resulted in a 331 basis points QoQ expansion in EBITDA margin to 16.7 per cent. Over the outlook, he said ACL is on track to increase the capacity to 119 MTPA (million tonne per annum) by the end of FY27, with the commissioning of Dahej (1.2 MTPA), Salai Banwa (2.4 MTPA), Bathinda (1.2 MTPA) Jodhpur (2 MTPA), Kalamboli (1 MTPA) and Warisaliganj (2.4 MTPA).