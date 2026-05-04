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Ambuja Cements Q4 result: Profit jumps nearly 3% to ₹1,644 cr on tax gains

The Adani Group-owned cement maker posted a profit after tax of ₹1,644 crore ($173.06 million) for the quarter ended March 31, up nearly threefold from a year earlier

Ambuja cements
(Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 3:00 PM IST
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India's Ambuja Cements reported a nearly threefold jump ​in its fourth-quarter profit on ​Monday, helped by tax gains and ‌record cement sales volumes.

The Adani Group-owned cement maker posted a profit after tax of ₹1,644 crore ($173.06 million) for the quarter ended March 31, up nearly threefold from a year earlier.

Cement sales volumes increased 10 per cent year-on-year to 19.9 ‌million metric tons, the company's highest-ever quarterly volume, supported by infrastructure-led demand.

The company booked a tax credit of roughly ₹1,460 crore in the March quarter, boosting bottom-line growth.

Revenue ​from operations rose 5.5 per cent to ₹6,972 crore in ‌the reported quarter, driven by stronger volumes and improved ​pricing.

India's cement ‌demand grew about 6-7 per cent year-on-year in the ‌March quarter, supported by infrastructure spending, though demand moderated toward the ‌end of ​the quarter, ​analysts at HDFC Securities said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Ambuja CementsAmbuja Cements ACCCementsAdani Group

First Published: May 04 2026 | 3:00 PM IST

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