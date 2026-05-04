Ambuja Cements Q4 result: Profit jumps nearly 3% to ₹1,644 cr on tax gains
The Adani Group-owned cement maker posted a profit after tax of ₹1,644 crore ($173.06 million) for the quarter ended March 31, up nearly threefold from a year earlier
The Adani Group-owned cement maker posted a profit after tax of ₹1,644 crore ($173.06 million) for the quarter ended March 31, up nearly threefold from a year earlier
India's Ambuja Cements reported a nearly threefold jump in its fourth-quarter profit on Monday, helped by tax gains and record cement sales volumes.
The Adani Group-owned cement maker posted a profit after tax of ₹1,644 crore ($173.06 million) for the quarter ended March 31, up nearly threefold from a year earlier.
Cement sales volumes increased 10 per cent year-on-year to 19.9 million metric tons, the company's highest-ever quarterly volume, supported by infrastructure-led demand.
The company booked a tax credit of roughly ₹1,460 crore in the March quarter, boosting bottom-line growth.
Revenue from operations rose 5.5 per cent to ₹6,972 crore in the reported quarter, driven by stronger volumes and improved pricing.
India's cement demand grew about 6-7 per cent year-on-year in the March quarter, supported by infrastructure spending, though demand moderated toward the end of the quarter, analysts at HDFC Securities said.
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First Published: May 04 2026 | 3:00 PM IST