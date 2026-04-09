Anand Rathi Q4 result: Profit up 25% to ₹92 crore; dividend declared

Anand Rathi Wealth Limited on Thursday reported a PAT of ₹92 crore, up 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) for the January-March 2026 quarter. Revenue for the quarter rose by 25 per cent to ₹302 crore.

The company reported a profit of ₹386 crore for the full financial year (FY26), up 28 per cent compared to last year. Total revenue also increased by 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,198 crore.

The company said its performance remained stable despite fluctuations in the equity markets.

AUM crosses ₹93,000 crore

Assets Under Management (AUM) grew by 21 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹93,037 crore. This growth was supported by steady inflows and strong client engagement.

Net inflows during FY26 stood at ₹13,457 crore, up 7 per cent compared to the previous year. In a joint statement, CEO Rakesh Rawal and Feroze Azeez, Joint CEO, said, “...The mean of year-on-year growth of our last 16 quarters profit has been 32.2 per cent, with a median of 33.2 per cent and a standard deviation of 4.5 per cent, reflecting the consistency of our performance." "Amid a sharp correction in equity markets, which also created opportunities for disciplined investing, we stayed focused on our approach. For this, we remain grateful to our clients for their continuous support and to our team members for their commitment and hard work... This performance underscores our continued ability to attract new clients and deepen existing relationships, even in a challenging market environment."