Apollo Tyres Q1 results: Net profit jumps multi-fold to ₹349 crore

Apollo Tyres on Thursday reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹348.87 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026 on the back of low base effect and strong sales across market segments.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹12.88 crore a year ago, which included the net impact after tax of restructuring and impairment of the Netherlands plant amounting to ₹273 crore, Apollo Tyres said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the first quarter this fiscal stood at ₹7,397.79 crore as against ₹6,560.76 crore a year ago. Total expenses were higher at ₹7,012.03 crore as compared to ₹6,171.15 crore.