Ashok Leyland Q1FY27 results: Net profit rises 1.5% to ₹667.77 crore

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland Ltd on Friday reported a 1.5 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹667.77 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹657.72 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Ashok Leyland Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹13,069.59 crore in the quarter under review as against ₹11,708.54 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The company's board has approved an investment of up to 25 million pounds (approximately ₹325 crore) in its UK subsidiary Optare Plc. and another up to ₹500 crore in equity shares of Hinduja Housing Finance Ltd through secondary purchase of shares.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹12,314.66 crore as compared to ₹10,920.53 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said. During the quarter, the company said it posted its highest ever commercial vehicles volume of 48,763 units as against 44,238 units in the same period last year. Commenting on the performance, Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said the company delivered another strong quarter, underpinned by disciplined execution and effective cost management. "Demand across key segments remains robust, and future prospects continue to be encouraging. We believe government initiatives such as Parivartan will further accelerate fleet modernisation and support the long-term growth of the commercial vehicle industry." Noting that the company's electric mobility subsidiary, Switch Mobility, continues to gain traction, Hinduja said,"We are strengthening our presence in international markets and the defence business to diversify our growth drivers." Ashok Leyland Managing Director & CEO Shenu Agarwal said the Indian CV industry remained buoyant in Q1 despite geopolitical headwinds.