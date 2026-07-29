Asian Paints Q1 result: Net profit surges to ₹1,539 crore, revenue up 18%

India's Asian Paints on Wednesday posted a higher first-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates, ​as sharp price hikes helped the country's ​largest paint maker offset high raw material costs.

Shares of ‌the company were up as much as 4.7 per cent to ₹2,864, their highest level since January.

Indian paint makers including Asian Paints have been facing costs due to high crude oil prices, which add to their raw material costs. This has prompted the company to raise prices by about 12 per cent earlier this month to protect margins.

Volume growth in its key domestic ‌decorative business, a metric closely watched by investors amid concerns over price hikes, was 9 per cent higher from last year.