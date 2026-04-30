Aster DM Healthcare Q4FY26 net profit jumps 77%; revenue rises 18%

Aster DM Healthcare on Thursday reported that its net profit surged 77 per cent year-on-year to ₹140 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). Revenue from operations also increased by 18 per cent to ₹1,182 crore for the quarter.

The rise in profits was attributed to robust performance across core hospitals and clinics, as well as the laboratory business.

Sequentially, profit surged 167 per cent, whereas revenue fell 0.29 per cent.

Azad Moopen, founder and chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said, “Our performance this quarter reflects consistent execution, with revenues growing 18 per cent YoY to ₹1,182 crore. Excluding the impact of the newly commissioned Kasargod facility, operating EBITDA grew 31 per cent YoY, with margins improving to 21.7 per cent, driven by operating leverage and disciplined cost management.”

For the quarter, average revenue per inpatient (ARPP) rose 9 per cent to ₹1,25,234, while total patient volumes grew 15 per cent, led by 7 per cent growth in inpatient and 15 per cent growth in outpatient volumes. Medical value travel (MVT) revenue surged 41 per cent, supported by a 51 per cent jump in Kerala. Cardiac and oncology segments grew 25 per cent and 23 per cent, respectively, contributing 15 per cent and 11 per cent to the mix. Aster Labs revenue increased 18 per cent, with operating EBITDA rising 181 per cent and margins improving to 14.7 per cent from 6.2 per cent.

The core hospitals and clinics business posted an operating EBITDA margin of 23 per cent, while matured hospitals improved margins to 26 per cent from 22 per cent a year ago. Among key facilities, Aster Medcity reported 16 per cent revenue growth and 26 per cent EBITDA growth, Aster MIMS Calicut saw 21 per cent and 41 per cent growth, respectively, and Aster Whitefield recorded 15 per cent revenue growth with 38 per cent growth in EBITDA. Regionally, Kerala led with a 20 per cent rise in patient volumes and 21 per cent revenue growth. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana recorded 30 per cent revenue growth, supported by a 20 per cent increase in volumes. EBITDA growth remained strong across clusters, with Kerala up 27 per cent (35 per cent excluding Kasargod), Karnataka and Maharashtra up 25 per cent, and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana surging 113 per cent, indicating improving operating leverage.