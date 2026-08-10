AstraZeneca Pharma India Q1 results: Profit drops 32% to ₹37.93 crore

AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd on Monday reported a 32 per cent decline in profit after tax at ₹37.93 crore in the June quarter, impacted by higher expenses.

The company had posted a profit after tax of ₹55.83 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year, AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd (AZPIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹682.79 crore as against ₹526.31 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it added.

Total expenses during the quarter were higher at ₹641.03 crore as compared to ₹462.49 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.