Ather Energy Q1FY27 result: Net loss narrows to ₹51 crore, sales jump 81%

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy Ltd on Monday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss at ₹51.09 crore in the June quarter, riding on strong sales.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of ₹178.23 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal year, Ather Energy Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Wholesales in the first quarter were at 83,173 units as compared to 46,078 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 81 per cent, the company said in an investor presentation.

Total expenses in the first quarter were higher at ₹1,310.74 crore as compared to ₹851.14 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.