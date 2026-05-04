Ather Energy Q4 results: Net loss narrows 57% to ₹100 cr, revenue jumps 74%

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy on Monday reported a 57 per cent decline in net loss at Rs 100.23 crore in the January-March quarter, compared with the corresponding period last year.

The company, which got listed on exchanges in May last year, had posted a loss of Rs 234.36 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, as per a regulatory filing by the Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer.

Revenue from operations for the reporting quarter stood at Rs 1,174.66 crore, up 74 per cent from Rs 676.8 crore in March 2025, according to the filing.

For FY26, the net loss stood at Rs 517.17crore against a net loss of Rs 812.28 crore while revenue from operations were 3,671.76 crore as compared to Rs 2,255.01 crore in the financial year ended March 2025.

"FY26 has been a fantastic year for us across volumes, market share, and financial performance. We focused on building demand through strong product-led growth and scaling it through distribution," Tarun Mehta, Co-founder & CEO, Ather Energy said in a statement. The company said it delivered 83,418 vehicles in Q4FY26, up 76 per cent year-on-year, supported by the expansion of its retail network to 700 Experience Centres, including 100 additions during the quarter. This scale-up drove total income of Rs 1,214 crore, up 76 per cent year-on-year, with continued strength in non-vehicle revenue contribution. Mehta said that the company's family scooter model Rizta helped it unlock a much larger addressable market, and with that, it expanded its retail network.