AU Small Finance Bank Q4FY26 results: Net profit rises 65% to ₹832 crore

AU Small Finance Bank on Monday reported a 65 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to Rs 832 crore in the January–March quarter (Q4) of FY26, aided by lower provisions and healthy net interest income (NII).

Its NII was up 23 per cent YoY to Rs 2,582 crore, on the back of robust growth in advances. However, other income dropped 4 per cent YoY to Rs 731 crore due to a loss of income from treasury operations.

The bank’s net interest margin (NIM) stood at 6 per cent as of Q4FY26, up 3 basis points over the previous quarter and 2 basis points over the same period last year. NIM is the measure of profitability for banks.

Provisions of the lender declined 58 per cent YoY and 19 per cent sequentially to Rs 269 crore. Slippages reduced by 17 per cent sequentially to Rs 659 crore in Q4FY26 versus Rs 791 crore in Q3FY26, driven by improvement across asset classes. Asset quality of the lender also improved in Q4FY26, with the gross NPA ratio declining to 2.03 per cent and the net NPA ratio declining to 0.74 per cent, compared to 2.30 per cent and 0.88 per cent, respectively, in December 2025. CHECK Q4 Results Today The annualised credit cost for Q4 FY26 stood at 0.6 per cent of average assets, benefiting from normalisation in unsecured credit costs and seasonal recovery in secured segments. For the full year FY26, the credit cost was 0.96 per cent of total average assets, compared to 1.3 per cent in FY25.

The bank’s total deposits grew 23 per cent YoY and 10 per cent sequentially to Rs 1.52 trillion. Current account deposits grew by 34 per cent YoY and 26 per cent sequentially to Rs 9,359 crore, while savings account deposits grew by 16 per cent YoY and 4 per cent sequentially to Rs 33,998 crore. CASA deposits grew by 20 per cent YoY and 9 per cent sequentially to Rs 43,357 crore, with the CASA ratio at 28 per cent as on March 26. On the advances side, the bank’s gross loan portfolio (GLP) grew 21 per cent YoY and 8 per cent sequentially to Rs 1.40 trillion. Secured businesses (retail and commercial) delivered 23 per cent YoY and 7 per cent sequential growth. Unsecured businesses (MFI, credit cards, and personal loans) grew by 7 per cent sequentially, led by MFI and personal loans, but declined by 1 per cent YoY.