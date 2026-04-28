Adani-Wilmar Agri Q4 FY26 result: Net profit jumps 54% to ₹293 crore

AWL Agri Business Ltd, formerly Adani Wilmar, on Tuesday posted a 53.70 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to ₹293.06 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal on strong sales.

The company's net profit stood at ₹190.66 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total income rose 18 per cent to ₹21,464.78 crore during the January-March quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal from 18,229.59 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained higher at ₹21,243.21 crore against ₹18,057.28 crore a year ago.

However for the full 2025-26 financial year, the company posted a 14.75 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,044.89 crore from ₹1,225.81 crore in the preceding fiscal year despite higher income.