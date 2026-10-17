Axis Bank Q2 net profit rises 38% to ₹7,003 crore as provisions fall

Axis Bank, India’s third-largest private sector lender, reported a 38 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹7,003 crore for the second quarter of 2026-27 (Q2FY27), supported by healthy growth in net interest income (NII) and a decline in provisions.

The lender’s NII — the difference between interest earned and interest expended — grew 12 per cent year-on-year to ₹15,371 crore during the quarter.

Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.36 per cent, compared with 3.55 per cent in the year-ago quarter. Excluding the impact of foreign currency non-resident (FCNR-B) deposits, NIM stood at 3.47 per cent.

Other income slipped 1 per cent year-on-year to ₹6,531 crore, as trading income fell sharply to ₹85 crore from ₹498 crore a year earlier.

Fee income, which forms a substantial component of other income, rose 6 per cent to ₹6,381 crore. The bank said granular fees accounted for 90 per cent of overall fee income. Provisions and contingencies dropped 52 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,694 crore in the quarter. Annualised credit cost declined to 0.45 per cent as asset-quality indicators improved. The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio declined to 1.16 per cent as of September 30, 2026, from 1.28 per cent a quarter earlier. The net NPA ratio fell to 0.35 per cent from 0.39 per cent. Gross slippages declined to ₹4,762 crore during Q2FY27, compared with ₹5,696 crore in the year-ago quarter and ₹5,566 crore in the preceding quarter.

Recoveries and upgrades from NPAs stood at ₹2,380 crore, while the bank wrote off NPAs worth ₹2,729 crore during the quarter. Its provision coverage ratio, excluding prudential write-offs, remained at 70 per cent. Advances grow 23%, deposits up 21% The bank’s advances grew 23 per cent year-on-year and 9 per cent sequentially to ₹13.74 trillion as of September 30, 2026. Retail loans rose 16 per cent to ₹7.4 trillion, accounting for 54 per cent of net advances. Small and medium enterprise (SME) loans increased 25 per cent to ₹1.65 trillion, while corporate advances grew 34 per cent to ₹4.69 trillion. Deposits increased 21 per cent year-on-year to ₹14.52 trillion at the end of September.