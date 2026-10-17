Axis Bank Q2FY27 result: Profit rises 38% to ₹7,003 crore, misses estimates

Indian private-sector lender Axis Bank reported on Saturday a quarterly ​profit that narrowly missed analyst expectations, ​as higher operating expenses and weaker other income ‌offset robust credit growth and lower provisions.

Axis Bank, the country's third-largest private bank by assets, posted a stand-alone net profit of ₹7,003 crore ($737.5 million) for the quarter ended on September 30, compared with ₹5,090 crore a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had forecast a profit of ₹7,124 crore, according to LSEG-compiled ‌data.

Other income, which includes earnings from bonds and other investments, fell 1.4 per cent to ₹6,531 crore.

Rising bond yields and volatility in the rupee during the quarter weighed on treasury income at the Mumbai-based lender, tempering earnings even as lending ​expanded across segments.