Axis Bank Q4 results: Net profit dips 0.6% to ₹7,071 cr Y-o-Y, NIM up 5%

Axis Bank, India’s third-largest private sector lender, reported a marginal decline in net profit to ₹7,071 crore for the January–March quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26), as higher provisions and a decline in other income—driven by losses in trading income—impacted earnings. Sequentially, net profit grew 9 per cent. The bank has made an additional provision of ₹2,001 crore based on its assessment of evolving and unpredictable macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties.

“This approach is aligned with our practice to enhance resilience of our balance sheet during periods of elevated uncertainty while maintaining transparency and discipline in risk governance. This action is prudent and precautionary in nature and does not reflect any deterioration in asset quality or adverse credit trends in the Bank’s loan or investment portfolio as of the reporting date. Our core asset quality metrics remain stable and within our risk guardrails,” the bank said in a statement.

How did Axis Bank’s core income and margins perform in Q4FY26? Its net interest income (NII) grew 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹14,457 crore in Q4FY26, on the back of robust growth in advances. Its net interest margin (NIM) declined 2 basis points over the last quarter to 3.73 per cent, while the overall NIM stood at 3.62 per cent. NIM is a measure of profitability of banks. What is the trend in slippages and provisions? The bank’s fresh slippages declined sequentially to ₹4,709 crore in Q4FY26, compared to ₹6,007 crore in Q3FY26. Its provisions stood at ₹3,522 crore in Q4FY26, up nearly 160 per cent Y-o-Y from the same period last year. Provisions of the lender are up 59 per cent sequentially. Of the ₹3,522 crore of provisions made by the lender, ₹1,146 crore is towards loan loss provisions, and ₹2,376 crore is towards other provisions, which includes the ₹2,001 crore additional provision taken by the lender.

How did asset quality indicators improve? The bank’s reported gross non-performing asset (NPA) and net NPA levels were 1.23 per cent and 0.37 per cent, respectively, as against 1.40 per cent and 0.42 per cent as on December 31, 2025. What is the growth trend in balance sheet and deposits? The bank’s balance sheet grew 17 per cent Y-o-Y and stood at ₹18.86 trillion as on March 31, 2026. The total deposits grew 6 per cent sequentially and 14 per cent Y-o-Y on a month-end basis to ₹13.35 trillion. Of which, current account savings account (CASA) deposits grew 11 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5.28 trillion, and term deposits grew 16 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹8.06 trillion.